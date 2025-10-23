Advertisement

Afrimat reported strong results for the six months ended 31 August 2025, with group revenue rising nearly 30 per cent to ZAR5.3bn, supported by the integration of Lafarge South Africa’s assets and robust iron ore and cement sales. Operating profit increased by 29.8 per cent to ZAR379.8m (US$21.8m), while profit after tax surged by 78.9 per cent to ZAR173.5m.

Chief executive Andries van Heerden said the company’s focus was on “meticulous operational execution” to unlock value across its diversified portfolio. “The troubled Lafarge assets have been fully integrated, and we are seeing good progress in the turnaround,” he said. The ex-Lafarge cement factory in Lichtenburg showed a marked improvement in performance, while aggregate operations recovered after heavy rainfall early in the year.

The cement division grew revenue by 118.8 per cent to ZAR873.7m, though it remained loss-making at the operating level. The iron ore segment was a key driver, with revenue up 77.9 per cent to ZAR1.7bn and operating profit rising 73.5 per cent to ZAR403.5m. Cash generation improved significantly to ZAR357.7m, and the company declared an interim dividend of 20 cents per share.

Looking ahead, Afrimat expects further gains from improved cement reliability and continued strength in iron ore. Van Heerden said the group remains resilient despite South Africa’s economic challenges, adding that its diversification “positions Afrimat well for sustained growth and improved returns.”