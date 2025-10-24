Advertisement

Holcim continues to deliver strong, profitable growth, advancing its vision to be the global leader in sustainable construction. CEO Miljan Gutovic thanked the company’s 45,000 employees for their contributions to excellent results in the first nine months of 2025.

In October, Holcim agreed to acquire Xella, a European leader in sustainable and innovative walling systems, marking a major milestone in its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy. The acquisition, expected to close in the second half of 2026, will strengthen Holcim’s position in the EUR 12bn-plus walling market, expanding its high-value Building Solutions platform through cross-selling and systems-selling opportunities.

For the first nine months of 2025, net sales rose 2.9 per cent in local currency to CHF11.906bn (US$14.969bn), while recurring EBIT increased 9.8 per cent to CHF2275m, achieving an industry-leading margin of 19.1 per cent. This strong performance was driven by Holcim’s high-value product strategy, sustainable innovations, and disciplined portfolio management, including 14 value-accretive transactions completed during the period.

Holcim strengthened its Building Materials portfolio with acquisitions in France, Spain, Bulgaria and Serbia, while Building Solutions expanded across Europe and Latin America, including in France, Germany, Poland, Mexico, Argentina and Peru. Additionally, Cement Australia, Holcim’s joint venture, acquired BGC’s cementitious division, while divestments in Nigeria and Iraq streamlined the portfolio.

Sustainability remains at the core of Holcim’s growth. ECOPact low-carbon concrete represented 31 per cent of ready-mix net sales, up from 26 per cent in 2024, and ECOPlanet cement reached 35 per cent of cement net sales, up from 32 per cent. Recycling of construction and demolition materials increased by around 20 per cent YoY, underscoring Holcim’s leadership in circular construction.

By region, Europe achieved a 5.9 per cent increase in recurring EBIT with margin expansion; Latin America delivered double-digit sales growth and added 290 new Disensa stores; and Asia, Middle East and Africa posted double-digit EBIT growth with a 240-basis-point margin increase.

Holcim confirms its 2025 guidance: net sales growth of 3 to 5 per cent, recurring EBIT growth of 6 to 10 per cent, a margin above 18 per cent, and free cash flow before leases of around CHF2bn.