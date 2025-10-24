Advertisement

Hundreds of labourers from Ganjam district in Odisha gathered in front of India Cements' factory in Chilamkur, Andhra Pradesh, alleging that they had not been paid their promised salaries, nor provided the accommodation and meals they were assured of when recruited. According to the workers, more than 500 of them travelled to the site expecting decent remuneration and basic facilities, only to find that their demands were not met. When repeated representations to the company fell on deaf ears, they escalated the issue by staging a public protest.



Andhra Pradesh police intervened and held discussions with the factory management, assuring the agitated workers that their salaries would be paid promptly. Even so, the workers remained on strike, demanding written confirmation of payment and fulfilment of all promised facilities before ending their protest.



Officials from the Odisha government have highlighted that many migrant labourers fail to register or inform authorities when working across states, which leads to a lack of oversight and protection of their rights. While Odisha has various schemes in place for workers, gaps in implementation at the block level are said to be driving labourers out of the state in search of better opportunities—often at significant risk.



The incident underscores broader concerns around inter-state labour migration, wage payment assurance and basic welfare guarantees for workers engaged away from their home states.