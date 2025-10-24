Advertisement

Gulf Cement Co (GCC), a key player in the UAE’s industrial sector for nearly five decades, has officially become part of Buzzi, an international leader in cement and construction materials based in Italy.

The integration will be marked today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, attended by senior executives from both companies, including Pietro Buzzi, CEO of Buzzi, and José B.Sena, CEO and Managing Director of GCC. The event will also welcome key regional stakeholders and dignitaries. This milestone marks a new chapter for GCC, strengthening its focus on innovation, sustainability and global competitiveness.

Established in 1977, Gulf Cement Co has been instrumental in the UAE’s infrastructure development, producing high-quality cement and introducing environmental initiatives such as waste heat recovery and carbon reduction programmes. Now, as part of Buzzi, GCC will benefit from the group’s global expertise, advanced technologies and strategic outlook to enhance operational performance and extend its market reach internationally.

Pietro Buzzi described the integration as a strategic alignment built on shared values and innovation. “We are delighted to welcome Gulf Cement into our family and look forward to building a stronger, more sustainable future together,” he said.

José B Sena added that the partnership represents a defining moment for GCC. “By combining international expertise with regional strength, we are paving the way for a new era of industrial excellence and growth,” he said.

The move reinforces Buzzi’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Middle East, one of the world’s most dynamic markets for construction and infrastructure. With a legacy spanning 48 years, GCC remains one of the UAE’s largest cement producers and a key contributor to the region’s economic and industrial development.