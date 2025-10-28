Advertisement

Silvi Cement announced a major expansion of its cementitious products business as it officially opened a temporary cement rail load-out facility at the deepwater port of Morehead City, North Carolina, USA. In addition, a new cement import terminal is being built at the port, scheduled to open in 2027. The terminal will include two 100,000t domestic for Type I/II low-alkali cement and Grade 120 slag, with round-the-clock truck loading and direct rail load-out.

Furthermore, the company is developing a large-scale, rail-served cement distribution facility in central Ohio, expected to open in spring 2026. The 250,000tpa terminal will distribute Type I/II low-alkali cement and Grade 120 slag.

Until the completion of the Morehead City project, both terminals will be supplied by rail from the company’s 165,000t cement terminal in Bristol, Pennsylvania.