Bolivia-based SOBOCE is celebrating is centenary. Celebrations were held in the Chiquitano Hall of Fexpocruz, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra with more 500 guests, including authorities, business leaders, opinion leaders, media representatives, as well as the Gloria Group and SOBOCE executives, in attendance.

Guests were treated to a journey through time. The entrance to the Chiquitano Hall at Fexpocruz recreated the atmosphere of the 1900s, with period furniture and characters welcoming guests. Visitors then passed through a time tunnel to reach the main hall, completely set in 2025, with LED screens that conveyed the sensation of entering a new era.

Founded in 1925, the company was the first cement producer in Bolivia and first lit the Viacha kiln in 1930. Since then, SOBOCE has achieved various milestones in its development. In 1957 it supplied cement to the Alameda building, the highest in Bolivia at the time while in 1975, the company received the Condor of the Andes, the country’s highest distinction. SOBOCE’s Warnes plant was inaugurated and a further milestone was achieved in 2014 when Grupo Gloria acquired SOBOCE and started on a key investment plan.

Francisco Shwortshik, CEO of SOBOCE, highlighted the key role SOBOCE has played in the development of the country, starting that the company “has contributed to the construction of half of this country's history as a fundamental part of its development, but also as a key player in shaping the future of the construction industry."