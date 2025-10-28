Cherat Cement Co Ltd (CHCC) reported a profit of PKR2.1bn (US$10.2m) for the first quarter of FY25-26, down 27 per cent from PKR2.9bn in the same period last year, according to results announced on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Revenue rose six per cent YoY to PKR10.3bn, supported by a 19 per cent increase in sales volumes despite a 14 per cent drop in retention prices. Gross margins slipped to 36.3 per cent from 40 per cent due to higher royalty rates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which increased from PKR250/t to PKR350/t.

Operating expenses climbed seven per cent mainly because of higher administrative costs, while other income remained steady at PKR348m. Analysts noted the earnings were slightly above expectations, helped by stronger-than-anticipated margins.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan