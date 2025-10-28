Advertisement

Lafarge Africa Plc has reported revenue of NGN780.48bn (US$0.53bn) for the first nine months of 2025, representing a 63 per cent increase from NGN479.49bn in the same period of 2024. The company’s profit after tax surged by 246 per cent to NGN207.78bn, up from NGN60.08bn, driven by higher sales volumes, operational efficiency, and improved currency stability.

Cost of sales rose to NGN324.36bn from NGN241.73bn, while administrative and selling expenses increased by 48 per cent to NGN162.03bn, reflecting business expansion and inflationary pressures. Net sales for the third quarter grew by 43 per cent, while operating profit rose 107 per cent to NGN75bn. For the nine-month period, net sales and operating profit expanded by 63 per cent and 129 per cent, respectively.

Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, CEO, highlighted the company’s strategic market positioning and operational excellence as key factors behind the strong performance. He also noted the company’s strengthened partnership with Huaxin Cement Group, which brings global technical expertise and improved supply reliability to Lafarge Africa.

The CEO thanked shareholders, customers, partners and employees for their continued support, crediting them for the company’s sustained growth. Looking ahead, Lafarge Africa expects continued momentum in the building materials segment, with a focus on sustainability initiatives such as alternative fuel, Ecocrete and Ecopanet solutions to advance green growth in the Nigerian cement industry.

“Our focus remains on seizing emerging opportunities, driving sustainable growth, and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders,” Mr Alade-Akinyemi said, reaffirming the company’s commitment to growth, innovation, and operational excellence.