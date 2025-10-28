Advertisement

Lucky Cement Ltd (Pakistan) has reported a significant improvement in profitability for the first quarter of FY25-26, with standalone earnings reaching PKR14.6bn (US$51.72m) compared to PKR6.6bn in the same period of the previous financial year. The result exceeded market expectations, largely due to higher dividend income from subsidiaries and associates.

On a consolidated basis, profitability rose by 23 per cent YoY to PKR22bn, driven mainly by stronger performance in the company’s core cement operations, according to a report from AKD Research.

Standalone revenue increased by 14 per cent YoY to PKR33.9bn, supported by an 11 per cent YoY rise in cement offtake. Gross margins improved to 39.2 per cent from 32.9 per cent, reflecting lower coal prices and reduced power costs due to a greater reliance on low-cost renewable energy sources. Operating expenses declined by five per cent YoY to PKR2.8bn, compared with PKR2.9bn a year earlier, mainly owing to lower export volumes. Other income surged to PKR9bn, led by higher dividend income from subsidiaries and associates, which rose to PKR7.6bn from PKR2bn previously.