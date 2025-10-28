Advertisement

BUA Cement plc posted an unaudited revenue of NGN278.43bn (US$0.19bn) in the third quarter of 2025 (ended 30 September 2025), representing a 26.9 per cent increase on NGN219.462bn in the 3Q24.

In the 3Q25, operating profit came in at NGN120.236bn, up 115.2 per cent from NGN55.873bn in the equivalent period of the previous year, while profit after tax surged 640.4 per cent to NGN108.96bn in the quarter, when compared to NGN14.717bn in the 3Q24.

January-September 2025

For the first nine months of 2025, BUA Cement reported an unaudited revenue of NGN858.734bn, a 47.2 per cent YoY advance from NGN583.405bn in the 9M24.

Operating profit increased by 165.3 per cent to NGN365.625bn in the 9M25 from NGN137.829bn in the year-ago period. Profit after tax improved 448.2 per cent to NGN289.855 in the 9M25 from NGN48.97bn in the 9M24.

According to Yusuf Binji, MD and CEO of BUA Cement,: “The results reflect consistently strong profitability, with gross margin and EBITDA margin for the nine-month period rising to 50 per cent and 46.4 per cent, respectively — further reinforcing the success of the cost-efficiency initiatives implemented during the period. Furthermore, operating profit and profit after tax increased by 165 per cent and 492 per cent, respectively, compared to the same period last year, underscoring the Company’s enhanced operational performance and profitability.

“The Company has strengthened its financial foundation, achieving a healthier statement of financial position. This improvement reflects disciplined cost management, efficient asset utilisation, and reduced debt exposure.

“We believe the initiatives introduced in the second quarter are sustainable and position the Company for continued operational excellence and long-term growth.”