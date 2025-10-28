Advertisement

Dangote Cement plc reported a revenue of NGN1083.159bn (US$0.74bn) in the three months ended 30 September 2025 (3Q25), up 35.3 per cent from NGN800.514bn in the 3Q24.

Gross profit increased 63.7 per cent YoY to NGN650.624bn in the 3Q25 from NGN397.475bn in the year-ago period.

EBITDA saw a 99.3 per cent YoY advance to NGN483.267bn from NGN242.469bn in the 3M24.

Profit from operating activities improved 109.2 per cent to NGN415.865bn from NGN198.8bn over the same period.

Net profit advanced 96.4 per cent to NGN222.808bn in the 3Q25 from NGN113.43bn in the equivalent period of the previous year.

January-September 2025

The company also posted improved financial results in the first nine months of 2025, reporting a 23.2 per cent increase in revenue to NGN3154.757bn from NGN2560.573bn in the 9M24. Revenue in Nigeria increased to NGN2181.102bn in the 9M25 from NGN1531.475bn in the equivalent period of the previous financial year. Pan-African revenues saw a more modest drop off to NGN1056.635bn from NGN1093.606bn in 9M24.

Gross profit was up 41.1 per cent YoY to NGN1868.663bn from NGN1324.257 in the 9M24.

The company also reported a 57.2 per cent increase in EBITDA to NGN1428.167bn in the January-September 2025 period, when compared with NGN908.690bn in the year-ago period. Of this total, NGN1291.444bn was attributed to Nigeria while pan-African EBITDA reached NGN201.142bn.

Operating profit saw a 63.5 per cent improvement to NGN1226.8bn from NGN750.4bn.

Net profit increased 166.3 per cent to NGN743.263bn in the 9M25 from NGN279.096bn in the 9M24.