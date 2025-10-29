Advertisement

Fitch Ratings has revised TITAN Group’s outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+’. This upgrade reflects growing confidence in TITAN’s financial strength, underpinned by continued gains in profitability, lower leverage, and a disciplined approach to capital management.

Fitch highlighted the group’s improved earnings and robust cash generation, which have strengthened the balance sheet. The agency emphasised the group’s consistent profitability, disciplined financial policy and its diversified regional footprint. Prudent leverage management and sustainable growth remain central to the group’s improved credit profile.