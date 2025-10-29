Advertisement

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that, effective 1 November 2025, only cement bags with tax stamps will be cleared from production sites and factories in Pakistan. The directive, issued under Sales Tax General Order (STGO) 5 of 2025, replaces STGO 19 of 2022.

Under the Sales Tax Act, 1990, and sales tax rules, 2006, the FBR aims to enhance electronic monitoring and traceability of cement production and supply. Manufacturers must obtain tax stamps or Unique Identification Markings from licensed providers — AJCL, MITAS, or the Authentix Consortium — before dispatching any cement bags.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan