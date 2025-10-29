Advertisement

Cemex has reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, with net sales up five per cent and consolidated EBITDA posting double-digit growth, driven by operational efficiencies and higher prices. EBITDA margin rose by 2.5 percentage points YoY, marking the company’s best third-quarter performance since 2020.

The US and EMEA achieved record margins, while Mexico and Latin American regions reached multi-year highs. Cemex’s Project Cutting Edge delivered US$90m in EBITDA savings, on track to achieve US$200m in 2025. CEO Jaime Muguiro said the results confirm progress toward becoming a more focused, agile company. Free cash flow and decarbonisation goals also advanced.