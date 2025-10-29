Advertisement

Sumitomo Osaka Cement has published its annual report for 2025 and has announced its medium- long-term vision "SOC vision 2035". Teh company asays its SIC Vision 2025 "depicts the ideal position of the Sumitomo Osaka Cement Group in 2035, under which “environmental solutions” is the key concept for each of our lines of business. In addition, by achieving ongoing growth through differentiation and our own unique style, we intend to become a “company with a strong presence” that is essential to society."



" Our next medium-term plan, which constitutes the second step toward realising our SOC Vision 2035, will feature the slogan “implementation of business portfolio reform,” based on the goal of stabilising income in the Cement business.



The Japanese cement producer also has a 2050 Carbon Neutral Vision "SOCN2050". The company has already attained one of the highest fossil energy substitution and recycled product consumption rates in Japan. In addition to reducing CO 2 emissions from fossil energy sources by 2030, we are also working to reduce CO 2 emissions from processes using limestone, our main raw material, by 2050.







