Tokyo Cement Group reported a turnover of JPY16,322m (US$107m) and a profit after tax of JPY1003m for the second quarter ending 30 September 2025, compared to JPY13,833m and JPY1,082m, respectively, in the same period last year. While sales volumes remained stable, profit margins narrowed following the capitalisation of the Trincomalee expansion projects.

The company highlighted renewed optimism in the construction sector, driven by stable pricing, lower interest rates, and increased credit growth. September recorded the highest cement sales since 2022. Tokyo Cement remains cautiously optimistic, supported by infrastructure development, FDI inflows, and disciplined cost management amid a recovering economy.