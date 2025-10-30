Advertisement

Molins has reported a net profit of EUR141m (US$164m) for the first nine months of 2025, equivalent to earnings per share of EUR2.13 — an eight per cent decrease from the same period last year, mainly due to the depreciation of the Mexican and Argentinean currencies. On a LfL basis, however, net profit rose by three per cent YoY.

Revenues reached EUR1004m, down two per cent, though up seven per cent at constant currencies, supported by price adjustments amid slowing demand. EBITDA stood at EUR263m, four per cent lower, but up six per cent at constant currencies, maintaining a stable margin of 26.2 per cent.

Net financial debt fell further, leaving a net cash balance of EUR96m, strengthening Molins’ capacity to fund growth and its 2030 Sustainability Roadmap. The company reduced its clinker factor to 67.7 per cent, surpassing its 2030 target, reflecting progress in its decarbonisation strategy.

In August, Molins and TITAN completed the joint acquisition of Baupartner, a leading precast concrete company in Southeast Europe, expanding Molins’ footprint in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Serbia.

CEO Marcos Cela said the results demonstrate Molins’ resilience amid economic challenges, highlighting its solid financial position and commitment to sustainable, long-term growth.