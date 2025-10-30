Advertisement

HeidelbergCement India posted a net profit of INR249.30m (US$2.8m) for the September quarter of FY26, more than doubling from INR112.10m in the same period last year. The strong performance was supported by higher sales volumes and improved pricing.

Revenue from operations grew 10.9 per cent year on year to INR5116.60m, while total income rose 9.8 per cent to INR5206.20m. Sales volumes increased 9.2 per cent to 1075kt.

Total expenses rose 6.1 per cent to INR4871.50m. The company said overall operating costs, including freight, fell two per cent per tonne, resulting in an EBITDA of INR535/y, up 41 per cent YoY.

HeidelbergCement India is a subsidiary of Heidelberg Materials, the German multinational building materials group.