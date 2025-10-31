Advertisement

Fives FCB, a subsidiary of the global industrial engineering group Fives, has reinforced its position in North America with the establishment of its new U.S. subsidiary, Fives FCB USA Inc., and the appointment of three seasoned professionals to lead its regional operations. The company, which specialises in solutions for the cement, concrete, supplementary cementitious materials (SCM), and minerals industries, aims to deliver expert, responsive, and local support to customers across the region.

Matt Devitt, Business Development Director

Matt Devitt joins as Business Development Director, bringing 20 years of experience in plant operations and industrial gas treatment technologies with companies such as Lafarge, GCC, and Lhoist. His active role in the Cement Industrial Committee (CIC) and IEEE-ACA Conferences positions him as a key industry connector, bridging technical expertise and customer needs to drive business growth.

Geovannoi Calderon, Chief Technical Officer

Geovanni Calderon has been appointed Chief Technical Officer. With more than two decades of hands-on production, commissioning, and site management experience, including five years at Cementos Moctezuma and 17 years with Fives FCB, Geovanni offers deep knowledge of Fives’ technologies. His recent role as Corporate Energy Manager at Cemex USA focused on energy optimisation, making him instrumental in advancing technical excellence and efficiency.

Jeff Sharratt, Services Lead

Jeff Sharratt will lead Services, drawing on 30 years of experience across plant operations and service management. His background includes senior roles at American Gypsum, Vicat, and FLSmidth, where he developed expertise in project and service solutions that enhance plant performance and reliability.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Fives FCB USA Inc operates alongside North American Construction Services and leverages a strong local network to promote Fives’ advanced portfolio of equipment, integrated plants, and technical services. The new leadership team marks a significant step in expanding Fives’ footprint and customer engagement across the North American cement and minerals markets.