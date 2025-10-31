Advertisement

Cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by 11 per cent YoY to 5.42Mt in September 2025, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM delivered 1.45Mt, up 17 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw a nine per cent YoY increase to 0.94Mt. Non-members reported a nine per cent YoY increase to 3.03Mt.

Export volumes jumped 62 per cent to 3.20Mt, with clinker exports up 95 per cent YoY to 1.33Mt, while cement exports increased 45 per cent YoY to 1.87Mt. VICEM members reported a strong increase in clinker exports to 156,900t and 203,05t of cement exports, down 27 per cent YoY. Other VNCA members reported 12,762t of clinker exports, down three per cent YoY, and cement exports of 208,120t, up 123 per cent YoY. Clinker exports by non-members increased 77 per cent YoY to 1.16Mt, while cement exports increased 66 per cent YoY to 1.46Mt.

January-September 2025

In January-September 2025, cement dispatches in Vietnam rose 16.7 per cent YoY to 55.27Mt. VICEM saw a 17.2 per cent YoY rise in domestic sales to 14.92Mt, while other VNCA members reported a 12.9 per cent YoY increase to 9.66Mt. Domestic dispatches by non-members rose 16.1 per cent YoY to 30.69Mt.

Total exports increased by 17 per cent YoY to 26.44Mt in 9M25, with clinker exports up 39 per cent YoY to 10.63Mt and cement exports up six per cent YoY to 15.81Mt. VICEM’s clinker exports dropped 42 per cent YoY to 445,460t and cement exports also by 42 per cent to 1.205t. Other VNCA members reported clinker exports of 285,168t, down one per cent YoY, and cement exports of 2.19Mt, down nine per cent YoY. Non-members saw a 50 per cent YoY increase in clinker exports to 9.90Mt and a 19 per cent YoY increase in cement exports to 12.42Mt.

The Philippines and USA were the key cement export destinations in 9M25, accounting for around 3.8Mt each. Followed by Singapore with roughly 1.4Mt, Honduras, South Africa and Malaysia. Bangladesh was the main clinker destination with roughly 4.8Mt, followed by Cote d’Ivoire at around 2Mt, the Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Outlook

Thanks to double-digit consumption and production growth, Vietnam is on track to be the third largest cement producer globally in 2025, overtaking the USA for the first time. China will remain the largest producer, followed by India. Vietnam will also remain the largest cement exporter globally and third largest clinker exporter, after Indonesia and Egypt.