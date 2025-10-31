Advertisement

Ecocem, Europe’s leading innovator in low-carbon cement technologies, has announced that its breakthrough ACT technology can cut carbon emissions from cement manufacturing in the US by up to 60 per cent compared to Portland Limestone Cement, according to a new screening life cycle assessment (LCA).

The LCA, conducted by Climate Earth—a leading provider of digital Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for the concrete industry—confirmed ACT’s embodied carbon at 345kgCO 2 e per metric tonne, well below the industry average of 844 kgCO 2 e per metric tonne. The assessment followed recognised industry methodologies, ensuring transparency and comparability of results.

ASTM C1157 certified, ACT is a scalable low-carbon cement technology that maintains high performance, strength, and durability while significantly reducing CO 2 output. “This third-party validation demonstrates ACT’s ability to deliver substantial reductions in embodied carbon across US cement and concrete applications,” said Steve Bryan, Managing Director of Ecocem Americas.

ACT achieves these results by reducing clinker content by up to 70 per cent and replacing it with locally sourced supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs). As clinker accounts for over 90 per cent of cement’s CO 2 emissions, this approach dramatically improves environmental performance without compromising quality or efficiency.

The technology is designed for easy integration into existing cement and concrete production facilities, requiring minimal capital investment. Ecocem is also advancing plans for its first North American project—a terminal and milling operation at the Port of Los Angeles—to establish a sustainable, low-carbon cement supply chain in California.