Advertisement

Asia Cement Corp has partnered with Netherlands-based IX Renewables to advance the 180-MW Rui Li 1 floating offshore wind project in Taiwanese waters.

The partnership was formalised during the Energy Taiwan 2025 renewable energy and net-zero trade show, IX Renewables announced. The Dutch company is leading the project alongside Japan’s GF Corporation, Hexicon, and SNOW BV. Under the agreement, Asia Cement will participate as a project sponsor.

“By combining Taiwan’s strong industrial foundation with IX’s international offshore wind experience, we can jointly bring floating wind technology from vision to reality,” said Eric Kamphues, CEO of IX Renewables.

The planned 12-turbine wind farm will be installed off the coast of Hsinchu County at water depths of 70–95m. It is expected to generate about 833GWh of electricity annually—enough to power over 205,000 households. Commissioning is scheduled for 2029.

Rui Li 1 marks a key step toward Taiwan’s ambition of achieving 21GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035. The country currently operates about 3GW of offshore wind power, and the project underscores growing collaboration between domestic and international partners in driving the next phase of renewable energy development.