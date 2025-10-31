Advertisement

ACC Cement Ltd (Adani Group) reported a 460 per cent YoY profit growth in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, aided by gains from land sales. The Adani Group company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose to INR 11,190m (US$126m) in 2QFY26, compared with INR1,997m in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 29.8 per cent YoY to INR58,960 m in the quarter, driven by strong performance in the cement and concrete segments. In the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, revenue stood at INR45,420m.