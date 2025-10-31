Advertisement

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd has announced its third-quarter 2025 results, revealing a decline in revenue but stronger profitability. The company reported revenue of CNY20bn (US$225m) for the quarter, down 11.42 per cent YoY. However, total profit rose 7.65 per cent to CNY2.6bn, reflecting effective cost management measures.

Net profit attributable to equity shareholders increased 3.41 per cent to CNY 1.94bn during the quarter. From the start of the year to the end of the reporting period, total profit surged 24.03 per cent, mainly due to reduced product sales costs. Net cash flow from operating activities also grew 7.27 per cent YoY, underlining improved operational efficiency.

Despite the revenue decline, Anhui Conch Cement’s continued focus on cost control and operational efficiency strengthened profitability. Total assets inched up 0.28 per cent, while owners’ equity attributable to shareholders rose 1.30 per cent, indicating a stable financial position.

Looking ahead, the company plans to maintain its emphasis on operational efficiency and cost management while pursuing strategic investments to support long-term growth and market leadership.