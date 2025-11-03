Advertisement

Fauji Cement issued an important announcement on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 3 November, under Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Rule Book. The notice stated that Kot Addu Power Co Ltd (KAPCO) and Fauji Foundation (FF) had earlier announced, on 3 June 2025, their intention to jointly acquire 84.06 per cent of the total issued and paid-up capital, as well as joint control, of Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd (ACPL).

In a related development, the Board of Directors of Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL), in a meeting held on 3 November 2025, approved that FCCL would act as the entity to jointly acquire and control Attock Cement alongside KAPCO. This step reflects FCCL’s position as the cement division of Fauji Foundation and acknowledges the business synergies between the two entities.

The acquisition will move forward once the share purchase agreement and related transaction documents are executed, subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions outlined in those agreements.

Attock Cement Pakistan was established in 1981 with an initial investment of PKR1.5bn (U$5.29m), including a foreign exchange component of US$45m. The company began commercial production in 1988 with a plant capacity of 2000tpd of clinker (around 0.6Mta). Through a series of expansions, including the latest production line added in fiscal year 2018, the company’s current capacity stands at 3Mta. Based in Hub, Balochistan, Attock Cement operates three manufacturing plants at its site.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan