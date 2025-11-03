Advertisement

Bamburi Cement has introduced a new eco-friendly product, DURAPLUS CEMIII/A 42.5N, in Kenya, as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation. The new cement blend combines PPC clinker with blast furnace slag, achieving over a 45 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions compared to ordinary Portland cement (OPC).

DURAPLUS offers high early and long-term strength, ensuring durable and resilient structures. Its low heat of hydration helps prevent thermal cracking, while its enhanced resistance to chlorides and sulphates improves performance in harsh conditions. The cement’s improved cohesion and reduced porosity further enhance durability.

Designed for a wide range of applications, DURAPLUS is suitable for deep foundations, rafts, pits, bridges, dams, reservoirs, and windmill bases—supporting the construction of long-lasting, sustainable infrastructure.