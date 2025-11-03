Advertisement

JK Cement has reported its results for 2QFY26 with net profits increasing by 27.6 per cent YoY and revenue growing by 17.9 per cent. There was also a 13 per cent decline in operating expenses to INR25.73bn (US$289.81m).

EBITDA increased 57 per cent YoY to INR4.47bn while the EBITDA margin also widened to 15.1 per cent in 2QFY26, reaching INR2.43bn, up 56.7 per cent from the YoY period.

Work on the 4Mta clinker expansion project in Panna, first approved in January 2024, continues as do plans for its Bara and Hamirpur facilities. Commissioning will take place between 4QFY26 and 1HFY28. Capex for the work currently stands at INR21.55 as of 2QFY26.