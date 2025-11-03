Advertisement

Spanish cement consumption jumped 19.5 per cent YoY in September to 1.492Mt, up from 1.249Mt a year earlier, according to data from Oficemen, the country's cement association.

Exports fell 24 per cent YoY to 110,641t in September. Imports jumped 50 per cent YoY to 109,801t.

January-September

Cement demand in Spain rose 9.7 per cent YoY in 9M25 to 11.948Mt, versus 10.933Mt in the same period of 2024.

Exports fell by 316,928t or 8.5 per cent YoY to 3.390Mt in 9M25. Imports jumped 31.1 per cent YoY to 1.399Mt.

Outlook

Spain will be the key driver of cement consumption growth in Western Europe in 2025 amidst lingering weakness in France and Germany. ICR Research sees cement demand in Spain hitting 15.655Mt for the year.

Oficemen notes however that despite strong cement demand, consumption remains “below the level necessary to adequately cover public works and housing… To meet this demand, it would be necessary to reach consumption of around 20Mt per year”.