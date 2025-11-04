Advertisement

Gharibwal Cement has announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, reporting a profit after tax (PAT) of PKR278m (US$0.97m), which translates to earnings per share (EPS) of PKR0.69. This reflects a 48 per cent YoY decrease from the PKR535m (EPS: PKR1.34) recorded in 1QFY25. Alongside the results, the company declared a dividend per share (DPS) of PKR0.5, as reported by AHL Research.

Result highlights

In 1QFY26, the company reported sales of PKR4.9bn, a 14 per cent year-on-year increase, driven primarily by a 23 per cent rise in domestic dispatches. In this quarter, domestic dispatches reached 0.32Mt. However, the positive impact of higher dispatches was partially offset by a 7-8 per cent YoY decline in retention prices.

Gross margins dropped to 13.3 per cent in 1QFY26, compared to 27.2 per cent in 1QFY25 and 38.2 per cent in 4QFY25. This decline was mainly due to lower utilisation this quarter, which was significantly lower than 90 per cent in 4QFY25.

Selling and distribution expenses decreased by 39 per cent YoY and by 50 per cent QoQ in 1QFY26, totalling PKR12m. Administrative expenses fell by five per cent YoY to PKR208m in 1QFY26.

Finance costs for 1QFY26 increased by 33 per cent QoQ to PKR50m, attributed to higher short-term borrowings during the quarter.

The company reported an effective tax rate of 38.0 per cent in 1QFY26, down from 39 per cent in the same period last year.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan