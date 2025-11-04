Advertisement

NCL Industries has formally inaugurated its 0.66Mt grinding facility near Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, in an event attended by Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Honourable Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Government of India and distinguished guests.

The Greenfield facility, which cost an estimated INR2.5bn (US$28.2m), spans 16.2ha and is equipped to produce a variety of eco-friendly cements, such as Portland slag cement ,Portland composite cement, ordinary Portland cement and ground granulated blast furnace slag. The plant is expected to create around 250direct and indirect jobs and contribute INR500m annually to the government exchequer. It brings NCL’s total cement capacity to 4Mta.

NCL Industries has built a strong presence in southern India under its “Nagarjuna” brand, which holds a premium position in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.