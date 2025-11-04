Advertisement

According to data released by the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), local cement dispatches in October 2025 reached 3.926Mt, up from 3.409Mt in October 2024. This represents month-on-month (MoM) growth of 15.17 per cent. In contrast, exports saw a sharp decline of 23.44 per cent, falling from 1.081Mt in October 2024 to 0.827Mt in October 2025, following a 15.25 per cent MoM decrease in September 2025.

Overall, total cement dispatches in October 2025 stood at 4.754Mt, compared to 4.490Mt in the same month of the previous fiscal year, showing a modest year-on-year (YoY) increase of 5.87 per cent.



Regional dispatches

In October 2025, north-based cement mills dispatched 3.525Mt, marking a 15.03 per cent increase from 3.064Mt in October 2024. Meanwhile, south-based mills dispatched 1.230Mt during the same period, a 13.81 per cent decrease from 1.425Mt in October 2024.

North-based mills supplied 3.379Mt of cement to domestic markets in October 2025, reflecting an 18.07 per cent rise over 2.862Mt in October 2024. Conversely, south-based mills dispatched 547,661t locally in October 2025, broadly unchanged from 547,611t a year earlier.



Export performance

Exports from north-based mills fell by 27.79 per cent, dropping from 202,858t in October 2024 to 146,478t in October 2025. South-based exports also declined by 22.43 per cent to 680,903t, down from 877,833t in the same month last year.



Cumulative dispatches

For the first four months of the current fiscal year (July–October 2025), total cement dispatches (domestic and export combined) reached 17.265Mt, a 15.48 per cent increase from 14.951Mt in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Domestic dispatches during this period totalled 13.849Mt, compared to 11.728Mt last year, representing an 18.09 per cent rise. Exports increased by 5.97 per cent to 3.416Mt, up from 3.223Mt in the same four-month period of the previous fiscal year.

North-based mills dispatched 11.739Mt domestically in the July-October 2025 period, up 18.46 per cent from 9.910Mt a year earlier. Exports from the north rose 13.84 per cent to 808,344t, compared with 710,059t in the same timeframe last year. Total dispatches by north-based mills climbed 18.15 per cent to 12.547Mt, up from 10.620Mt previously.

In contrast, domestic dispatches by south-based mills during July–October 2025 reached 2.110Mt, reflecting a 16.07 per cent rise from 1.818Mt last year. Exports from the south also increased marginally by 3.75 per cent to 2.607Mt, compared with 2.513Mt in the corresponding period of 2024. Total dispatches by south-based mills rose 8.92 per cent to 4.718Mt, up from 4.331Mt a year earlier.



Industry commentary

An APCMA spokesperson expressed concern over the continued decline in exports in recent months, stating: “If this trend continues, it may jeopardise our hopes for a revival in the cement sector.” He urged the government to implement export-friendly measures to enhance the competitiveness and attractiveness of Pakistani cement in international markets.

Meanwhile, AKD Research analyst Osama Naeem attributed the rise in industry offtake to increased domestic sales, supported by a rebound in construction activity and a 2.4 per cent year-on-year decline in cement prices. The uptick in domestic sales lifted average daily local dispatches to 127,000t in September 2025, the highest level in 22 months.