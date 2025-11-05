Advertisement

Holcim has been awarded a European Union Innovation Fund grant for its groundbreaking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Câmpulung, Romania. The project, known as Carbon Hub CPT 01, is set to produce near-zero cement by 2032, marking a major step forward in advancing the EU’s Clean Industrial Deal and the decarbonisation of the construction materials sector.

As the first large-scale onshore CCS initiative of its kind in Eastern Europe, Carbon Hub CPT 01 represents a milestone in the deployment of low-carbon industrial technologies in the region. The project will capture CO 2 emissions from cement production, compress the gas, and transport it for permanent and safe underground storage.

“Holcim’s CCS project in Romania will produce an estimated 2Mt of near-zero cement annually from 2032, supporting Holcim’s efforts to turn sustainable growth into profitable growth — a key driver of our NextGen Growth 2030 strategy,” said Simon Kronenberg, Region Head for Central and East Europe. “This EU Innovation Fund support reflects the strength of our engineering teams, the maturity of our technologies, and the depth of our partnerships across the value chain.”

Developed in collaboration with an industrial consortium, including key partner Carmeuse, the project aims to establish a robust CCS value chain in Romania. The country’s strong industrial base, favourable geology for CO 2 storage, and supportive policy environment make it well-positioned to benefit from the initiative, which is also expected to drive sustainable innovation and create high-quality jobs.

With the addition of the Campulung project, Holcim now leads the industry with eight large-scale EU-supported carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) projects across Europe — located in Germany, Poland, Belgium, France, Croatia, Greece, and Romania — underscoring its leadership in sustainable cement production.