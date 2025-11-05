Advertisement

Adbri has officially launched Swan Materials in Western Australia, marking the start of a new chapter for the company and its customers in the region. The event, celebrated with partners and clients, highlights Adbri’s continued commitment to local strength, trusted relationships, and WA expertise.



Now, the Swan name is evolving beyond cement. As Adore grows its presence in Western Australia the company is excited to welcome select BGC businesses – including concrete, quarries, transport, asphalt, and materials technology centre into CRH and Adbri.

Although the Swan Materials name is new, the company’s values and standards remain unchanged. The same dedicated team, high-quality products, and dependable service will continue to support customers with a focus on sustainable, locally driven solutions.

Adbri expressed gratitude to its partners and customers who joined the launch, noting that together they are helping to shape the next phase of growth for Western Australia’s construction industry.