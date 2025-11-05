Advertisement

CURA, a Canadian climate tech company that has developed a transformative electrochemical technology to produce low-carbon cement, has announced its emergence from stealth mode. The company says its proprietary technology can reduce CO 2 emissions by up to 85 per cent while reducing energy intensity and manufacturing cost.

CURA’s electricity-powered solution enables limestone to be split into lime and pure CO 2 . The zero-carbon lime can then be used for cement, preventing emissions before the cement kiln, while the CO 2 stream can be directly stored or utilised.

“Cement is one of the hardest climate challenges left to solve — and the world cannot reach net zero without rethinking how it’s made,” explains Erin Bobicki, co-founder and CEO of CURA. “With CURA, we’re offering a retrofit-friendly, scalable solution that eliminates process emissions without forcing producers to change their feedstocks or infrastructure.”

CURA has initiated its first development partnership with an international infrastructure developer and is evaluating pilot sites for its 100ta unit. Additionally, CURA was recently accepted into the Creative Destruction Lab’s Climate Stream in Paris—one of the world’s top programs for scaling science-based ventures.