Italian cement output rose four per cent YoY in August, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton. This follows a six per cent YoY increase in July.

Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports increased 15 per cent YoY to 260,631t in July, with a total CIF value of EUR22.1m or EUR85/t as value per tonne.Meanwhile, cement exports fell eight per cent YoY to 116,342t, with a total FOB value of EUR11.8m or EUR101/t.

The price of cement declined two per cent YoY in August.

January-August 2025

Cement output rose one per cent YoY in 8M25.

Cement imports were up 10.2 per cent YoY in January-August amounting to 1.676Mt, while exports were down 10.6 per cent YoY over the same period at 839763t.

Italian construction production increased five per cent YoY in 8M25, according to Federbeton. Local government construction spending was EUR18.7bn in January-October 2025, up 11 per cent YoY.