TITAN Group and thyssenkrupp Polysius have formed a strategic partnership to advance meca® clay, an innovative technology designed to significantly cut carbon dioxide emissions from cement production. The collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding, marks a major milestone in TITAN’s commitment to expanding sustainable building materials across Europe and beyond.

The meca® clay process activates alternative cementitious materials to partially replace clinker, whose production is the main source of carbon dioxide emissions in cement manufacturing. This approach reduces emissions and energy consumption without compromising cement performance. TITAN will first implement the technology at its Patras cement plant in Greece, where the TITAN Centre for Advanced Technologies is being established. Pilot activities are planned for 2026, with further expansion to follow.

The goal is to produce low-carbon cement with a clinker-to-cement ratio below forty per cent, compared with about ninety-three per cent in traditional Portland cement, strengthening TITAN’s growing portfolio of green cement solutions.

“This initiative is a key part of our strategy to establish the TITAN Centre for Advanced Technologies in Patras—an innovation hub focused on accelerating decarbonisation, advanced manufacturing, and research across our Group,” said Samir Cairae, chief technology officer at TITAN Group. “This partnership further advances TITAN’s mission to decarbonise cement production and drive the transition toward a low-carbon future.”

Dr Björn Olaf Assmann, Head of Innovation at thyssenkrupp Polysius, added, “This collaboration with TITAN confirms that demand for solutions like meca® clay is real and growing. Leading producers are now industrially implementing decarbonisation at scale. Meca® clay unlocks an underused decarbonization lever within the core cement process, and this partnership shows how quickly the technology is moving from pilot to large-scale deployment.”

By combining TITAN’s global experience and innovation expertise with thyssenkrupp Polysius’ technological capabilities, the two partners aim to accelerate the development of high-performance, low-clinker materials for European and US markets, supporting TITAN’s goal of delivering net-zero concrete by 2050.