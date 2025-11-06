Advertisement

Pakistan’s cement and clinker export data for October 2025 presented a mixed picture, according to figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the first quarter of FY25 (July–September 2024), export earnings reached US$99m, representing a 51.86 per cent increase compared to US$65.19m during the same period last year. Export volumes also rose sharply by 41.02 per cent YoY to 2.52Mt, while revenues in local currency increased by 54.37 per cent to PKR28bn.

However, monthly data for September 2025 revealed a slowdown. Exports fell to US$26.26m(667,283t) compared to US$37.86m (980,744t in August 2025, marking a MoM decline of 30.63 per cent in value and 32.96 per cent in volume.

A YoY comparison also showed a downward trend. In September 2024, Pakistan exported cement worth US$28.49m, amounting to 800,711t. This indicates a 7.80 per cent fall in export value and a 16.66 per cent decline in export quantity.

The overall data suggests strong export growth in the first quarter of the fiscal year, tempered by weaker monthly performance toward the end of the period.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan