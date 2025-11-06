Advertisement

Operations have begun at the VAN Cement plant, described by the company as Iraq’s largest cement manufacturing line, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s economic development.



According to Van Co for Industrial Investment and General Trading, the new facility can produce 7000tpd of clinker and manufactures multiple types of cement, including sulphate-resistant (SRC), ordinary Portland (OPC), CEM II, oil well, and lightweight cement, to meet the country’s expanding domestic demand.



The company stated that the project represents a major step in strengthening Iraq’s infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic progress as production ramps up to full capacity.



Established in 1999, Van Company expanded its industrial presence in 2020 with the launch of Van Steel, a rebar production plant located in Erbil’s Timar Industrial Zone.