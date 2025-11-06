Advertisement

Heidelberg Materials has reported a 4.8 per cent YoY growth in RCO to EUR1.18bn (US$1.36) for 3Q25.

Result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) was EUR1.50bn, up 3.5 per cent from EUR1.45bn a year ago, improving to 25.9 per cent.

Revenue showed a slight increase to 0.9 per cent to EUR5.81bn, from 576bn in the YoY period.

European revenue dropped slightly by 1.2 per cent (EUR2.49bn) while the North America region grew 2.8 per cent to EUR1.62bn.

Consequently the company has revised its projections for FY25, placing it in the EUR3.30bn to EUR3.50bn range, compared to earlier exceptions of EUR3.25bn to EUR3.55bn.

Continued growth trajectory

Dr Dominik von Achten, Chairman of the Managing Board of Heidelberg Materials, comments: “We continued our growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2025, despite ongoing political and economic uncertainties. Our uncompromising focus on active price and cost management in all Group areas contributed significantly to improving our result and further expanding our profitability in the third quarter.”

Heidelberg Materials has recently commenced deliveries its evoZERO product, manufactured at its Brevik facility and utilising the plant’s new carbon capture facility. Work is also now formally underway on its Padeswood, UK, CCS project following a final investment decision.

Earlier this week it was announced Heidelberg has also secured EU Innovation Fund grants for four other CCUS projects.