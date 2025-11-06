Advertisement

CRH has reported 3Q25 revenue of US$11.1bn, up five per cent from the same period last year, supported by steady demand, pricing gains and recent acquisitions.

Net income increased nine per cent to US$1.5bn, while adjusted EBITDA rose 10 per cent to US$2.7bn, lifting the margin to 24.3 per cent from 23.3 per cent a year earlier.

The company said results reflected ongoing operational efficiencies and contributions from newly acquired businesses. CRH completed nine acquisitions during the quarter with a total value of US$2.5bn Year-to-date, it has invested US4.7bn in growth initiatives and returned about US$1.8bn to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. An additional US$0.3bn buyback tranche is planned for completion by February 2026.

Segment performance was mixed but positive overall. Americas Materials Solutions revenue rose six per cent on sustained pricing and volume, Americas Building Solutions gained two per cent with higher activity in the energy and reindustrialisation sectors, and International Solutions grew five per cent, benefiting from acquisition-related contributions and efficiency improvements.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.37 per share, up six per cent on the prior year, payable December 17, 2025. CRH ended the quarter with US$4.3bn in cash and equivalents and net debt of US$15bn, compared with US$10.5bn at the end of 2024, mainly reflecting acquisition activity and shareholder returns.

CRH reaffirmed its 2025 net income guidance of US$3.8–US$3.9bn and raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to US$7.6–US$7.7bn. The company said it expects stable demand in 2026, supported by public infrastructure investment and reindustrialisation activity, while the residential new-build market remains subdued.

Jim Mintern, CRH CEO, said: “CRH delivered a strong third quarter performance driven by favorable underlying demand, positive pricing momentum and further contributions from acquisitions. We are pleased to reaffirm net income and raise our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, representing another record year for CRH. Our superior strategy, connected portfolio and leading performance continues to deliver higher sales, profits and margins."