Advertisement

The UK's Mineral Products Association (MPA) has warned that the government’s plans to build 1.5m new homes and invest in major infrastructure could be jeopardised unless urgent action is taken to support the domestic cement industry.

The comments came at a Parliamentary event bringing together industry leaders, MPs and ministers. Among those who spoke in support of the sector were Minister for Industry, Chris McDonald MP, as well as Jon Pearce MP for High Peak, Derbyshire.

Cement, the MPA said, is a “foundation industry” that underpins economic growth, materials security, and the UK’s transition to net zero. But domestic producers face mounting challenges from uneven carbon regulation, high energy costs and rising imports, which risk “exporting jobs, investment and emissions overseas.

The association called for public procurement policies to prioritise UK-produced cement, arguing that this would ensure Labour’s investment in housing and infrastructure “delivers wider economic growth” while allowing Britain to “retain control over the decarbonisation of materials it uses.”

Cement production supports thousands of skilled jobs across the UK. The wider mineral products sector employs more than 80,000 people—mostly in rural and industrial regions—and is one of the nation’s most productive, with each worker generating two and a half times the national average in value.

The MPA urged the government to implement a robust Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) so that importers face the same carbon costs as domestic producers. It also called for measures to tackle high electricity prices and rising labour costs, which are “placing UK cement producers at a growing disadvantage.”

The association highlighted the need for faster support for Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) technologies, noting that the UK cement sector has already cut carbon emissions by 63 per cent since 1990.

Dr Diana Casey, executive director for cement and lime at the MPA, said: “The Government has called for a national effort to build, but questions remain over whether we have the materials security to deliver it… Without a level playing field, we risk undermining one of the UK’s most strategically important manufacturing sectors and leaving Labour’s housing and infrastructure targets hanging in the balance.”

“With the right policy framework, including a fair and robust CBAM, competitive energy pricing, and targeted support for CCUS, we can secure the UK cement sector for the long term. That means protecting high-value jobs, strengthening regional economies, and ensuring that every tonne of cement used to build Britain’s future also supports Britain’s industry and climate ambitions.”