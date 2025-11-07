Advertisement

TITAN Group has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Vracs de L'Estuaire, a company operating state-of-the-art cementitious facilities, including a modern grinding plant located at the Port of Le Havre in northern France.

Strategically positioned to serve one of Europe’s largest and fastest-growing markets, this acquisition represents a significant step in strengthening TITAN’s footprint in Western Europe. It builds on the Group’s existing operations in the Marseille area and aligns with TITAN’s commitment to innovation and decarbonisation across its value chain.

The addition of Vracs de L'Estuaire will enhance TITAN’s ability to supply low-carbon and pozzolanic-based alternative cementitious materials to customers in France and beyond.

Completion of the transaction is subject to employee notification procedures and other customary legal approvals, with closing expected in the first quarter of 2026.