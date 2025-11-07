Advertisement

Cementir has approved its consolidated unaudited results for the first nine months of 2025, showing steady performance despite cost pressures. Group revenue from sales and services reached EUR1232.4m, up 0.4 per cent compared to EUR1227.3m in the same period of 2024. EBITDA stood at EUR284m, down 1.8 per cent, while profit before taxes fell 14.2 per cent to EUR183.6m. Operating costs rose 2.7 per cent to EUR969.4m, mainly driven by higher raw material costs, which increased 4.4 per cent to EUR519.2m due to inflation in Türkiye and higher production costs in Egypt and Belgium.

Cement and clinker sales volumes grew 2.4 per cent to 8.2Mt, supported by strong demand in Türkiye, while Belgium and Denmark showed declines. Ready-mixed concrete volumes were stable at 3.3Mm³, and aggregates rose 5.2 per cent to 7.7Mt, mainly in Türkiye and Denmark.

In Denmark, revenues increased 2.6 per cent to EUR368.5m, with higher cement exports and an 18 per cent rise in aggregates. Norway and Sweden saw revenues up 5.7 per cent to EUR108.3m, driven by solid ready-mixed concrete demand. Belgium’s revenues declined four per cent to EUR242.5m due to weaker domestic and export markets. Türkiye reported EUR253.7m in revenues, down 1 per cent, but achieved growth in domestic and export volumes.

Elsewhere, revenues decreased in the United States (-1.2 per cent), Egypt (-1.2 per cent), and China (-9.6 per cent), while Malaysia recorded a 3.3 per cent increase supported by higher clinker exports.