Siam Cement Group (SCG) revealed that despite the global and Thai economic downturn, its cement and construction-materials operations are demonstrating resilience and strategic growth. For 3Q25, the group posted a profit of THB774m (US$23.9m) excluding inventory valuation adjustments and business-restructuring items. The company’s EBITDA-based cash flow for 3Q25 was reported at THB14.19bn and, for 9M25 ending 3Q25, at THB44.51bn up 15 per cent YoY.

Within the cement and green solutions segment, SCG recorded a profit of THB1.58bn in 3Q25, driven by restructuring, cost-reduction and the expansion of its low-carbon cement offering in Thailand and across ASEAN. Sales revenue for Q3 stood at THB121.79bn, down two per cent from the prior quarter due to seasonal weakness in construction-related activity.

Looking ahead, SCG is positioning its cement business for longer-term change by launching Generation 3 low-carbon cement that reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 38 per cent and plans to ramp capacity to 2Mta by 2027 at its Saraburi facility. At the same time the group is expanding production in Vietnam—adding 8000tpd of low-carbon cement capacity—leveraging lower energy, labour and logistics costs for export markets.

To counter macro-headwinds including a strong Thai baht and weaker global construction demand, SCG emphasises cost-efficiencies via AI and robotics, consolidation of production centres and an emphasis on value-oriented “Smart Value” product portfolios suitable for budget-constrained customers. The company says these initiatives are designed to reinforce resilience in its cement operations even as external conditions remain tough through 2026.