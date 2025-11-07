Advertisement

This week, Moapa residents won a major victory when the Clark County Planning Commission unanimously denied a proposal to rezone hundreds of acres for a planned mine and cement manufacturing facility.

Utah-based Bridgesource sought to rezone about 380 acres of private land from agricultural and residential to heavy industrial use to build a cement plant east of Moapa, roughly 50 miles northwest of Las Vegas, USA. The plant would sit within four miles of about 500 homes, two elementary schools, and community parks. The company also plans to develop a limestone mine on 200 acres of nearby public land to supply raw materials for up to 80 years.

After more than two hours of public testimony, commissioners rejected the zoning changes, citing widespread community opposition and environmental concerns. Residents warned of air pollution, noise, and risks to the Muddy River, a key water source for Moapa Valley.

“This is probably the largest and most organised objection to an application that I’ve seen,” said Planning Commissioner Michael Roitman.

Environmental groups, including the Sierra Club, urged a full environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act before any zoning decisions. The proposed mine will require such a review.

Bridgesource said the project could create 150–200 jobs and generate US$10m in annual tax revenue. However, commissioners questioned the location’s compatibility with surrounding residential and agricultural areas.

The Moapa Band of Paiutes also opposed the project, citing inadequate tribal consultation. The Clark County Commission will make the final decision on 3 December.