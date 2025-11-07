Advertisement

Siam City Cement Group (SCCC) has named Dr Raju Goyal as its new Head of Group Technical Services and Capabilities, effective 1 November 2025.

With over 30 years of global experience in the cement and building materials industry, Dr Goyal has led large-scale initiatives in technology, sustainability, and operational excellence at UltraTech Cement, CRH, and Holcim.

SCCC Group says his leadership will strengthen technical capabilities and accelerate our progress toward low-carbon, high-performance manufacturing across the region.