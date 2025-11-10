Advertisement

Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) has announced its financial results for the first quarter of FY26, reporting a net profit of PKR3.286bn (US$11.6m), up 1 per cent YoY from PKR3.247bn in the same period last year.

The company’s sales rose two per cent YoY to PKR23.4bn in 1QFY26, supported by a 6 per cent increase in domestic dispatches and a 62 per cent surge in export dispatches. According to AHL Research, domestic dispatches reached 1.24Mt, while exports stood at 0.27Mt during the quarter.

FCCL’s quarterly report noted that its gross profit ratio declined slightly to 32 per cent from 34 per cent a year earlier. The decrease was attributed to lower retention prices, though it was partially offset by higher dispatch volumes and reduced production costs.

Management credited several cost optimisation measures for the improved efficiency, including greater use of local coal and alternative fuels, in-house production of PP bags, self-generated power to cut energy costs, and optimisation of fixed expenses.

These initiatives, the company said, helped sustain profitability despite pricing pressures in the domestic market.



By Abdul Rab Siddiqi, Pakistan