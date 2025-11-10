Advertisement

The German Bundestag has passed the Carbon Dioxide Storage and Transport Act (KSpTG), marking a significant milestone in the country’s industrial transformation toward climate protection.

For Cemex Germany, the new legislation allows continued progress on its Innovation Fund project, CO 2 LLECT, which focuses on carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. The law acknowledges that CCS is vital for decarbonising cement production, where certain emissions are unavoidable, and offers greater planning and investment certainty for companies pursuing such solutions.

Cemex Germany said the passage of the KSpTG represents an important step toward a more sustainable and competitive industrial sector. The company plans to remain actively involved in shaping the future CO2 transport and storage infrastructure, particularly regarding cost structures and competitive frameworks.

Through these efforts, Cemex aims to advance climate protection while supporting industrial competitiveness and safeguarding high-quality jobs in Germany.