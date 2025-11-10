Advertisement

Cement sales in Saudi Arabia rose sharply in October 2025, increasing by 7.3 per cent YoY and 8.1 per cent MoM to reach 5.24Mt, according to a research note from Al Rajhi Capital. This marks the highest monthly sales recorded since March 2021, reflecting strong demand across several regions.

All cement producers reported MoM volume growth, with the exception of Yamama Cement, which was affected by a high base effect. Despite this, Yamama maintained its leading market position, with its share rising to 15.3 per cent in FY25 from 11.9 per cent the previous year. Saudi Cement followed with a 13 per cent share, up from 12.5 per cent in FY24.

Regionally, the Eastern region posted the highest sales growth at 17.4 per cent YoY, followed by the central region at 16.0 per cent. Meanwhile, volumes in the northern, western, and southern regions declined by 3.4 per cent, 2.3 per cent, and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

Clinker inventories across the kingdom edged down by 0.2 per cent MoM to 44.1Mt at the end of October 2025, indicating stable supply amid rising cement demand.