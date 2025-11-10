Advertisement

The Cement Industry Federation (CIF) has appointed Denise Spinks as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 17 November 2025, marking the beginning of a new phase for Australia’s cement sector as it confronts the challenge of decarbonisation.

Spinks brings extensive experience in policy development, stakeholder engagement and industry advocacy, having held senior roles with both the Australian and Queensland governments. Her background spans energy, infrastructure and environmental policy — areas central to the industry’s efforts to balance economic growth with sustainability.

The appointment comes as the CIF seeks to strengthen its role in supporting domestic manufacturing and guiding the transition to net zero emissions while maintaining the sector’s global competitiveness.

CIF Chair Rob Davies said Spinks’ leadership would be critical as the industry navigates a period of significant change: “Denise is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our industry,” he said. “Her strategic insight and collaborative style will help ensure the cement sector remains competitive, profitable and sustainable.”

The CIF represents Australia’s integrated cement manufacturers and plays a key role in shaping national policy on infrastructure, industry resilience and sustainable development.